State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 406 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Zebra Technologies worth $18,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $431.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $434.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $514.84. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.61. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $375.63 and a 1-year high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZBRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.57.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

