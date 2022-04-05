Brown Advisory Inc. Has $552,000 Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVO. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,383,000. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $113.81 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $67.52 and a 52-week high of $117.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.23.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.741 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.85%.

NVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Liberum Capital cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

