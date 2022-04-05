Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 400 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

LNC opened at $64.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.98. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $56.41 and a 52-week high of $77.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.30.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LNC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.71.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

