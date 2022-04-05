Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 5,093 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 133.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Realty Income in the third quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Realty Income by 56.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:O opened at $70.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.79. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $74.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.08, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 314.90%.

O has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

