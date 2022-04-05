Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 4,288 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,288 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.14% of EverQuote worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EverQuote by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after buying an additional 332,492 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,399,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,910,000 after purchasing an additional 59,477 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,131,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,085,000 after acquiring an additional 311,561 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 620,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,569,000 after acquiring an additional 119,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in EverQuote by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 401,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 228,300 shares during the period. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

In related news, Director David B. Blundin purchased 2,938 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $43,776.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 7,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $108,849.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,103,077 shares of company stock valued at $16,468,563 and sold 14,102 shares valued at $223,167. 37.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EVER opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.52. The stock has a market cap of $494.94 million, a PE ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 1.13. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $38.69.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.31 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. EverQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EverQuote Profile (Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.