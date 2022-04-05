Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 5,238 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,225.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,284,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 682.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,112,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586,980 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 541.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466,184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 812.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,573,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,107.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,360 shares during the last quarter.

IXN opened at $58.78 on Tuesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.21 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.71 and its 200 day moving average is $59.54.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

