Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,292 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.7% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.82.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $178.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.25 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

