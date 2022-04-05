LifeSteps Financial Inc. Sells 2,448 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.8% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,975,000 after buying an additional 34,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.82.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $178.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $122.25 and a one year high of $182.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

