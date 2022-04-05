Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 726 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in MGE Energy by 205.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 29,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,845,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MGE Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $81.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.25. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.23 and a 1 year high of $82.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.42. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.70.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.387 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 52.90%.

In related news, Director James G. Berbee bought 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $79,875.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Possin bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.05 per share, for a total transaction of $28,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,598 shares of company stock worth $117,891. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

