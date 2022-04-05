Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) EVP Bruce Eaton Sells 1,258 Shares of Stock

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) EVP Bruce Eaton sold 1,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $24,707.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bruce Eaton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Bruce Eaton sold 403 shares of Editas Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $6,983.99.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Bruce Eaton sold 302 shares of Editas Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $5,324.26.

EDIT opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $73.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.96.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.28. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 753.61% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. The company had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,274,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,589 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 2,523.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,118,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,258 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 2,783.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 988,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,116 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at about $29,059,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,026,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.82.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

