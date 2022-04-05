Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) will announce $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.39. Boston Scientific posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.80.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,884 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $80,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 53,182 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $2,273,530.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,254 shares of company stock worth $4,460,664 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

