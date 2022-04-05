Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,976 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $16,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Cigna by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 30,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Cigna by 2,068.0% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 77,788 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,862,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,475,143 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock opened at $242.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.40.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

CI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.26.

About Cigna (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.