Brokerages Anticipate Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) to Announce $1.89 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.89 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hubbell’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.98 and the lowest is $1.81. Hubbell reported earnings of $1.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full-year earnings of $9.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.92 to $10.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $207.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

NYSE HUBB opened at $185.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.19. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $170.76 and a 1 year high of $212.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 57.69%.

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $213,952.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $1,887,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

