Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $192.00.

SWK stock opened at $141.47 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $136.62 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.85 and a 200 day moving average of $175.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

In other news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 45,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

