Visa (NYSE:V) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Barclays

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Erste Group raised Visa to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $267.33.

Shares of V opened at $227.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $435.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. Visa has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Visa will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,899,000 after purchasing an additional 23,229 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $77,351,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 29.6% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.9% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

