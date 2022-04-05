Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €102.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) received a €102.00 ($112.09) target price from research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 68.65% from the stock’s current price.

KGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €97.00 ($106.59) target price on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($70.33) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($118.68) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($109.89) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($120.88) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kion Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €94.31 ($103.63).

Get Kion Group alerts:

FRA:KGX opened at €60.48 ($66.46) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €74.12 and its 200 day moving average price is €85.78. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($63.59) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($89.91).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.