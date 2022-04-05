Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,541,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,645 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.8% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Johnson & Johnson worth $263,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,736,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,070,000 after purchasing an additional 23,765 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 75,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 16,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.57.

NYSE JNJ opened at $176.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $180.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.83.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

