State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Yum! Brands worth $23,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YUM. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 222.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 129.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $117.70 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.95 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The company has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.93 and its 200 day moving average is $125.49.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 43.68%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Cowen raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.41.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

