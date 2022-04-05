The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. The GEO Group posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $557.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.09 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The GEO Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of GEO opened at $6.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The GEO Group has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,105,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,248,000 after acquiring an additional 184,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,692,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,370,000 after acquiring an additional 143,652 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,490,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,052,000 after acquiring an additional 274,741 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 12.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,159,000 after acquiring an additional 309,471 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 27.8% in the third quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,091,000 after acquiring an additional 555,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Secure Services, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, Reentry Services, and International Services.

