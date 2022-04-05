$1.58 EPS Expected for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Simpson Manufacturing’s earnings. Simpson Manufacturing posted earnings per share of $1.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will report full-year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.09 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Simpson Manufacturing.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $418.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.70 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sidoti upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. CJS Securities upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simpson Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $67,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.71, for a total value of $255,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $382,215 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 603.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,902,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,603,000 after buying an additional 1,632,209 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $72,098,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $55,771,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $39,489,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,803,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,907,000 after buying an additional 91,989 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $109.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.42. Simpson Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $102.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.31%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simpson Manufacturing (SSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.