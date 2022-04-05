State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $22.73 Million Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,514 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $22,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $771.76.

SIVB opened at $546.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $581.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $653.39. The company has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.81. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $474.20 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total value of $3,754,834.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total value of $2,785,239.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,812 shares of company stock valued at $13,566,394 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

