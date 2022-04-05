Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,558 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $14,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 445.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 20,420 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $100.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $103.09.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

