Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 3,927 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,092 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $13,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,733,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $49.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.