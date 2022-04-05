Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Given New $78.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ZION. Raymond James increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 21st. B. Riley cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.06.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $64.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $47.06 and a one year high of $75.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 22.45%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $2,206,010.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $152,706.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 9.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 19.4% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 61,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

