M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Given New $210.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $183.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.90.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $165.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.91. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $128.46 and a 12-month high of $186.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 14.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 475,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,054,000 after purchasing an additional 60,944 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 33.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,258,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,809,000 after purchasing an additional 317,822 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 31.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 48.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

