Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $190.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut Travelers Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $176.31.

TRV opened at $181.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.76 and a 200 day moving average of $163.47. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $144.44 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

