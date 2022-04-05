Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Price Target Cut to $3.85 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.50 to $3.85 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FOA. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Finance Of America Companies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Finance Of America Companies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Finance Of America Companies from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Finance Of America Companies from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.47.

Shares of NYSE:FOA opened at $3.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Finance Of America Companies has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $11.66.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOA. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $410,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $844,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000.

About Finance Of America Companies (Get Rating)

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

