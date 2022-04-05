Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Insider Tracy A. Embree Sells 1,470 Shares

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) insider Tracy A. Embree sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $306,362.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CMI opened at $202.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.50 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. Cummins’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 15.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 925,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,684,000 after purchasing an additional 123,111 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,125,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,327,000 after purchasing an additional 57,520 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.2% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.67.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

