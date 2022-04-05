Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stock Position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,110 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Playtika were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLTK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Playtika by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,212,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,937 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in Playtika by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,383,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,130,000 after buying an additional 1,643,266 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Playtika by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,624,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,766,000 after buying an additional 954,217 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Playtika by 234.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 951,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,281,000 after buying an additional 666,655 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Playtika by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,647,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,163,000 after buying an additional 497,538 shares during the period. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PLTK opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of -0.15.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Playtika had a net margin of 11.94% and a negative return on equity of 61.32%. The business had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Playtika from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Playtika in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Playtika currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

