Van ECK Associates Corp Has $590,000 Position in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,727 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Advent Technologies were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advent Technologies by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 93,939 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Advent Technologies by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 21,910 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Advent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,839,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advent Technologies by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 212,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 64,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Advent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADN opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $113.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11. Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $14.40.

Advent Technologies ( NASDAQ:ADN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.19). Advent Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a negative net margin of 290.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

About Advent Technologies (Get Rating)

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

