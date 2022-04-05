New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 33,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 32.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 127.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $597.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.29. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $15.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPMT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

