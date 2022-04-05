Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,652,000 after buying an additional 18,180 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 49,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 205,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIRC opened at $54.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.03. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $41.90 and a twelve month high of $55.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 62.72%.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director John D. Rayis bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.44 per share, with a total value of $25,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $582,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,258 shares of company stock worth $170,544 and have sold 41,500 shares worth $2,184,830. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

