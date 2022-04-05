Zacks: Brokerages Expect Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $158.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) to report sales of $158.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Viad’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $160.93 million and the lowest is $156.00 million. Viad posted sales of $28.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 447.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viad will report full year sales of $940.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $909.40 million to $971.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Viad.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.32). Viad had a negative return on equity of 73.12% and a negative net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $183.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.11) EPS.

VVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti downgraded Viad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Viad from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Viad in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

NYSE VVI opened at $37.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.24. Viad has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $52.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.88.

In other Viad news, CEO Steven W. Moster bought 3,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $96,113.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Viad by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Viad by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Viad by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Viad by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Viad during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

