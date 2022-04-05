Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) PT Lowered to $4.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Investec upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.25.

HMY stock opened at $4.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Harmony Gold Mining has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $5.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.026 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.02.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 21.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,550 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,811,913 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 653,677 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter worth about $630,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 30.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 38,872 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter worth about $76,000. 25.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

