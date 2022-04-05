Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target Raised to $263.00 at UBS Group

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $260.00 to $263.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrari from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut Ferrari from a hold rating to a reduce rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Ferrari from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $256.27.

Ferrari stock opened at $231.43 on Monday. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $178.87 and a twelve month high of $278.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 2.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 323,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 24.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,966,000 after purchasing an additional 24,275 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,386,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,970,000 after acquiring an additional 72,713 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 58.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ferrari by 19.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,566,000 after buying an additional 247,105 shares during the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

