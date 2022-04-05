Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Price Target Lowered to $62.00 at Maxim Group

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Maxim Group from $74.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NWN. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.25.

NYSE:NWN opened at $51.73 on Monday. Northwest Natural has a 52 week low of $43.07 and a 52 week high of $57.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average of $48.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.12 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.54%. Northwest Natural’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

In other news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $61,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,291,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,112,000 after acquiring an additional 318,905 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,351,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,906,000 after purchasing an additional 368,677 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,182,000 after purchasing an additional 74,334 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 520,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

