Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) PT Lowered to $30.00

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kennametal from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered Kennametal from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kennametal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.63.

Shares of KMT stock opened at $28.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.97.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $486.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.96 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 54.42%.

In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kennametal by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,489,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,766,000 after acquiring an additional 161,107 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,917,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,219,000 after buying an additional 174,596 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,865,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,910,000 after buying an additional 12,031 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,845,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,177,000 after buying an additional 35,719 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,712,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,422,000 after buying an additional 142,417 shares during the period.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

