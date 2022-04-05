Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Barclays

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CARR. Vertical Research cut Carrier Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.35.

NYSE:CARR opened at $45.25 on Monday. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day moving average of $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,577,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 382,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,805,000 after purchasing an additional 127,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 544,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,244 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

