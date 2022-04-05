UBS Group Increases EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Price Target to €189.00

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from €185.00 ($203.30) to €189.00 ($207.69) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ESLOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($214.29) to €190.00 ($208.79) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESLOY opened at $93.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.10. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $75.26 and a 12-month high of $110.11.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

