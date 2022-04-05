Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) CFO Terry-Ann Burrell Sells 1,787 Shares

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $105,629.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $62.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.58. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.19. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.78 and a 1 year high of $138.52.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.28% and a negative net margin of 714.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BEAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,526,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,062,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,764,000 after purchasing an additional 542,819 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 11,336 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $926,000. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.