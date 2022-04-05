Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,081 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 19.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 522,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 18.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.05.

NXE stock opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 26.00, a current ratio of 26.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

