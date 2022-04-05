Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 221,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,043,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 18.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 18,435 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $404,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. 53.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HE shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $42.49 on Tuesday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.94 and a 52-week high of $45.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.53 and a 200 day moving average of $41.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.27.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $770.27 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

