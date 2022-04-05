New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of PetMed Express worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PetMed Express by 208.2% during the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 85,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 57,658 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 46,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of PetMed Express by 25.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in PetMed Express in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,009,000 after buying an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

PETS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PetMed Express from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti raised shares of PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetMed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

PetMed Express stock opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.59 million, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.45. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $46.67.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.09). PetMed Express had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $60.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

