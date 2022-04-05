Van ECK Associates Corp Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWC. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5,956.5% in the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $40.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.79. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $40.85.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.