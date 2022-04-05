Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Liquidity Services worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LQDT. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the second quarter worth $1,141,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Liquidity Services by 15.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 107,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 14,116 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Liquidity Services by 33.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 11,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Liquidity Services by 73.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 108,246 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Liquidity Services by 9.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 104,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LQDT opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.64 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $66.71 million during the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 25.31%.

In other Liquidity Services news, insider John Daunt sold 4,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $82,002.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

LQDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.50 target price for the company.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

