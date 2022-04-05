Analyzing Gemini Therapeutics (GMTX) & The Competition

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) is one of 937 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Gemini Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Gemini Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gemini Therapeutics N/A -48.35% -43.70% Gemini Therapeutics Competitors -4,344.30% -115.23% -11.46%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Gemini Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gemini Therapeutics 0 3 2 0 2.40 Gemini Therapeutics Competitors 5982 20449 42841 850 2.55

Gemini Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $6.90, suggesting a potential upside of 382.52%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 88.54%. Given Gemini Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Gemini Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Gemini Therapeutics has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gemini Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 0.97, meaning that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.0% of Gemini Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Gemini Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gemini Therapeutics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gemini Therapeutics N/A -$71.87 million -0.79 Gemini Therapeutics Competitors $1.84 billion $239.40 million -1.84

Gemini Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Gemini Therapeutics. Gemini Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Gemini Therapeutics rivals beat Gemini Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Gemini Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

