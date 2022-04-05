Brokerages Expect Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Will Post Earnings of -$1.74 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.05). Albireo Pharma posted earnings of ($2.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($6.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.61) to ($1.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.50) to ($0.62). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Albireo Pharma.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.70. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 83.86% and a negative return on equity of 74.80%. The firm had revenue of $32.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALBO. StockNews.com began coverage on Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.25.

In other Albireo Pharma news, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $42,098.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $91,657.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,353 shares of company stock valued at $160,843 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,168,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,917 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 849,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,779,000 after purchasing an additional 29,501 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 445,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,885,000 after purchasing an additional 117,040 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $8,959,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 326,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALBO opened at $32.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.57. Albireo Pharma has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albireo Pharma (ALBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.