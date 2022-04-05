Financial Comparison: TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) & Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) and Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.1% of TripAdvisor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of Chindata Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of TripAdvisor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for TripAdvisor and Chindata Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TripAdvisor 3 2 5 0 2.20 Chindata Group 2 0 2 0 2.00

TripAdvisor currently has a consensus target price of $37.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.55%. Chindata Group has a consensus target price of $13.15, suggesting a potential upside of 89.48%. Given Chindata Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chindata Group is more favorable than TripAdvisor.

Risk and Volatility

TripAdvisor has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chindata Group has a beta of 2.46, suggesting that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TripAdvisor and Chindata Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TripAdvisor -16.41% -17.49% -5.97% Chindata Group 11.11% 3.18% 1.79%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TripAdvisor and Chindata Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TripAdvisor $902.00 million 4.32 -$148.00 million ($1.08) -26.00 Chindata Group $447.58 million 5.66 $49.65 million $0.14 49.57

Chindata Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TripAdvisor. TripAdvisor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chindata Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Chindata Group beats TripAdvisor on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

TripAdvisor Company Profile (Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc. is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites. The Experiences and Dining segment provides information and services that allow consumers to research and book activities and attractions in popular travel destinations both through Viator, website and mobile apps. The company was founded by Nicholas Shanny and Stephen Kaufer in February 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

Chindata Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services. Its integrated data center solutions include infrastructure, power supply, connectivity and operation and maintenance, tailor-made to their scale and requirements throughout the planning, design, construction and operation process. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

