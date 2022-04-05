Comparing Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) and DAC Technologies Group International (OTCMKTS:DAAT)

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) and DAC Technologies Group International (OTCMKTS:DAAT – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Snap-on alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Snap-on and DAC Technologies Group International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snap-on 1 1 2 0 2.25 DAC Technologies Group International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Snap-on presently has a consensus price target of $264.25, indicating a potential upside of 26.68%. Given Snap-on’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Snap-on is more favorable than DAC Technologies Group International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Snap-on and DAC Technologies Group International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snap-on $4.25 billion 2.62 $820.50 million $14.93 13.97 DAC Technologies Group International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Snap-on has higher revenue and earnings than DAC Technologies Group International.

Profitability

This table compares Snap-on and DAC Technologies Group International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snap-on 19.30% 20.26% 12.24% DAC Technologies Group International N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.7% of Snap-on shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Snap-on shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Snap-on has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DAC Technologies Group International has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Snap-on beats DAC Technologies Group International on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Snap-on Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products. It also provides handheld and computer-based diagnostic products, service and repair information products, diagnostic software solutions, electronic parts catalogs, business management systems and services, point-of-sale systems, integrated systems for vehicle service shops, original equipment manufacturer purchasing facilitation services, and warranty management systems and analytics. In addition, the company offers solutions for the service of vehicles and industrial equipment that include wheel alignment equipment, wheel balancers, tire changers, vehicle lifts, test lane equipment, collision repair equipment, vehicle air conditioning service equipment, brake service equipment, fluid exchange equipment, transmission troubleshooting equipment, safety testing equipment, battery chargers, and hoists, as well as after-sales support services and training programs. Further, it provides financing programs to facilitate the sales of its products and support its franchise business. The company serves the aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education industries, as well as vehicle dealerships and repair centers. Snap-on Incorporated was founded in 1920 and is based in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

DAC Technologies Group International Company Profile (Get Rating)

DAC Technologies Group International, Inc. manufactures and markets consumer products for wholesale, retail, and OEM gun manufacturing markets. The company specializes in gun cleaning kits, gun safety devices, security items, and other outdoor products. It offers products in the categories of gun cleaning kits and accessories, other shooting and outdoor accessories, licensed products, gun locks, and safes. The company sells its products to mass merchants, retail chains, sporting goods retailers, distributors, and OEM gun manufacturers. It also markets its products through catalog companies. The company was formerly known as DAC Technologies of America, Inc. and changed its name to DAC Technologies Group International, Inc. in July 1999. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.