New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 500 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Vericel worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vericel by 186.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vericel by 10.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Vericel in the third quarter worth $150,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vericel in the third quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Vericel in the third quarter worth $283,000.

Shares of VCEL opened at $39.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.88 and a beta of 1.86. Vericel Co. has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $68.94.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.09 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VCEL shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Vericel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vericel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

